TN plans Rs 70k crore worth 20k MW solar plants by 2030

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to increase renewable energy resources, reduce the quantum of power being purchased from private companies, and cut the State’s carbon footprint, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) is planning to install a total of 20,000 megawatt (MW) capacity of solar plants at an approximate cost of Rs 70,000 crore across TN by 2030. Tangedco has floated a tender inviting consultants for the project.

A senior official of Tangedco told TNIE the tender is likely to be finalised on March 20 and the selected company will start its work in the first week of April. He also said the consultant will analyse the climatic conditions, availability of raw materials, and cost before recommending ideal place for installing the plants.

“By the end of the year, solar plants having a capacity of 1,000MW each are expected to be built. The rest of the power plants will be commissioned over the next eight years. The cost of installing 1MW of solar power plant will be approximately Rs 3.5 crore,” he said.

‘Power purchase burdens Tangedco’

According to sources, of the State’s total installed capacity of 37,715 MW of power, 15,250 MW is through renewable sources. A senior Tangedco official said that for generating 1 MW of solar power, at least five acres of land is required and the corporation had already requested collectors to identify land parcels.

“After the land is allotted by district administration, the process to set up the plants will start,” he said. The corporation now owns only small plants installed on rooftops and is procuring solar power at a cost of Rs 7.01 a unit. “Purchasing power from private players is a financial burden on Tangedco, particularly when it is incurring huge losses every year,” he said.

On problems of storage, the officials said the corporation has only tiny batteries to store power. “Each of these batteries can store only less than 1 MW power. When mega solar power plants are established, Tangedco will need batteries to store up to 10,000 MW of power,” he added.