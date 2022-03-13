STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dharmapuri-Neraluru NH to become four-lane road

Three years after a proposal was submitted, the first phase of converting Dharmapuri-Neraluru National Highway (NH) into a four-lane is set to commence soon. 

Published: 13th March 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

Accordingly, NHAI prepared a detailed project report in 2019 and invited bids for widening the ECR to four-lane in two packages.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By B Anubuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three years after a proposal was submitted, the first phase of converting Dharmapuri-Neraluru National Highway (NH) into a four-lane is set to commence soon. 

This development on the Tamil Nadu-Karnata border assumes significance as it will enable motorists from southern districts to reach Bengaluru via Salem and Dharmapuri, without entering Krishnagiri, thereby cutting the travel by 25 km.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) awarded the contract to a Gujarat-based company recently. In the first phase, the 23 km stretch from Neraluru (Attebele)-Thorapalli Agraharam (in Krishnagiri) of NH 844 will be widened to four lanes and the project cost is estimated at Rs 1,320.73 crore. The widening is being done under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The new four-lane will have a 1.5-meter median, too.It will also decongest the Hosur-Krishnagiri section of Bengaluru bypass, which handles 1.5 lakh vehicles a day. Given that Thoppur-Mettur-Bhavani-Erode NH has already been handed over to the State government for four-laning, this widening work will benefit the travellers on the Coimbatore-Bengaluru section. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp