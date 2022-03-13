Tiruchy, Karur Collectors receive best-performing district award from CM

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

TURUCHY: Tiruchy Collector S Sivarasu and Karur Collector Dr T Prabhushankar received the State award for best-performing district in resolving most petitions received under the 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar ' (CM in your constituency) scheme, and skill development respectively on Saturday.

Collector Sivarasu, who received the award from Chief Minister MK Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai, told TNIE, “We have been receiving petitions from the public through the 'Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar' scheme since February 1, 2021. As of March 10, 2022, 70,866 petitions were received from the district through the scheme. These petitions do not come through a single channel, but through all mechanisms, including grievances meet, MPs, MLAs, and WhatsApp."

"All the mechanisms are integrated into a single portal under the ‘Mudhalvarin Mugavari’ (chief minister’s address) Department. These petitions should be disposed of within 10 days. The petitions are, however, viewed through various parameters, including quality response, time, verification, and disposal percentage. Accordingly, we have resolved 55 per cent of the petitions received from the district and 35 per cent have been registered."

"Ten per cent of the petitions are pending; we have time to resolve them," he added. The district receives an average of 7,000 petitions a month, he further pointed.

Tiruchy District Collector S Sivarasu receiving an award from Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | AP)

Collector Prabhushankar, who received the award for Karur’s excellence in the field of labour welfare and skill development, told TNIE, “Last week, I came up with the 'Palam’ scheme in the district for job seekers and employers. The project has two aspects: to provide employment to 4,000 people locally by imparting skill training, and employing them in the right jobs. Although Karur is an industrial district, unemployment is high here. There are more job seekers. Similarly, employers need more job seekers. This 'Palam' project is the one that connects the two.”

"In the first phase, we identified 4,000 jobs in Karur alone. In this, there are two categories: skilled and semi-skilled. This includes a host of jobs, including tailoring and computer operations. For this, we set up a box in all the village panchayats and set up a City Livelihood Centre in the district. Job seekers should get the application form from the centres and put the filled one into the box. Through this, employers approach the job seekers and offer them the right job through an interview," he added.

Batting for every district to have a skill development plan, Prabhu pointed out that of the trained 3,500 who were trained through it in Karur, 3,000 have secured a job.