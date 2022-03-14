This Madurai historian is on a mission to create awareness on ancient Tamil culture with a documentary on the Kumari continent

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai historian D Devaraj Athisayaraj is all set to create awareness among students on the 'roots of ancient Tamil' through his latest documentary film 'Kumari Kandam'. This is the 70-year-old retired Tamil teacher's fourth documentary film after 'American Kalloriyin Varalaru', 'Sarkar Potta Utharavu' and 'Pasumalai Thanthai'. He has also authored 25 books.

In 'Kumari Kandam' (Kumari continent), Athisayaraj details the origin of Tamil civilisation, how Pandya King Kachina Chelian launched the first Tamil Sangam (gathering of scholars), the history of the Vaigai river, lives of poets, and the ancient traditions of Tamil people. The documentary was shot using 2D and 3D technologies.

Speaking to TNIE, Athisayaraj recalled that his teaching days in CSI Higher Secondary School had encouraged him to take up research on Madurai and its ancient history. "I want to help our youth understand more about our ancient culture and tradition. Ancient Tamil originated in the Kumari continent and this is clearly mentioned in Sangam literature books 'Kali thogai' and 'Pari padal'," he said.

"Scholars describe Kumari kandam as the Lemuria continent. It was the cradle of civilisation and is proof of the ancientness of Tamil culture. We can understand this from the 'sanga pulavar shrine' in Meenakshi Amman Temple and Nakirar Temple in Madurai. My documentary will soon be screened for the public, and later I will take it to schools and colleges to create awareness among the youth," he said.