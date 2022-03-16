30 years after caste killings, temple row roils TN village

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Political tension has resurfaced at the Kurinjakkulam village, on the 30th anniversary of the murder of four people belonging to an SC community.Recently, a social media war broke out over the deaths, caused by a land conflict between two communities at the village near Sankarankovil. Leader of a caste outfit, in a video, has purportedly claimed that the four were killed by people from his own community, said sources.

Meanwhile, Sankarankovil DSP M Zahir Hussain, in a phone conversation, was heard abusing SC community leaders. He has been shifted to vacancy reserve in Chennai, after the conversation with the president of Tamil Nadu Integrated Naidu Naicker Association went viral.

On Monday, more than 1,000 police personnel were deployed at the village and at the district’s border near Thoothukudi’s Kazhugumalai and Tirunelveli’s Vannikonenthal. Prohibitory orders were issued to prevent functionaries of various parties and SC organisations from entering the village to pay tribute to the deceased.

“There is a three-decade-old issue between the two community people over construction of a Gandhari Amman temple, and placing a statue of the goddess on a disputed land. This led to the murder of four dalits on March 14, 1992. A lower court, however, acquitted all accused due to lack of evidence,” said sources. SP R Krishnaraj said about 80 people who attempted to enter the village were arrested on Monday.

Though TNIE attempted to contact District Collector S Gopala Sundararaj, he could not be reached.