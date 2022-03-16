Caste issue resurfaces in Kurinjakkulam after 30 years

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Political tension has resurfaced at the Kurinjakkulam village here, on the 30th anniversary of the murder of four people belonging to an SC community.

Recently, a social media war has been waged over the deaths, which was the result of a land conflict between two communities at the village near Sankarankovil. Tamil Nadu Naidu Peravai president Kamatchi Naidu, in a YouTube video, claimed that the four from the SC community were killed by people from his own community. Meanwhile, Sankarankovil Deputy Superintendent of Police M Zahir Hussain, in a phone conversation, was heard abusing SC community leaders. He has been shifted to vacancy reserve in Chennai, after the conversation with the president of Tamil Nadu Integrated Naidu Naicker Association went viral on social media.

On Monday, more than 1,000 police personnel were deployed at the village and at the district's border near Thoothukudi's Kazhugumalai and Tirunelveli's Vannikonenthal. Prohibitory orders were issued to prevent functionaries of various political parties and SC organisations from entering the village to pay tribute to the deceased.

"There is a three-decade-old issue between the two community people in this village over the construction of a Gandhari Amman temple, and placing a statue of the goddess on a disputed land. This led to the murder of four dalits on March 14, 1992. A lower court, however, acquitted all the accused in the case due to lack of evidence," said sources.

Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police R Krishnaraj said about 80 people who attempted to enter the village were arrested on Monday.

Sources added, "The police stopped VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu and his party cadre at Sankarankovil, and arrested them. Pudukottai police in Thoothukudi arrested film director and Tamil Perarasu Katchi leader Gowthaman on his arrival at the Thoothukudi airport. Thirty others, led by Senthil Mallar of Mallar Meetpu Kazhagam, were arrested in Kazhugumalai. Meanwhile, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and NTK chief Seeman paid tribute to the deceased at their party office itself." Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam demanded justice for the Dalits of Kurinjankkulam, stating that even after 30 years they have not received justice.

Krishnaraj said the Thiruvengadam police have registered a case against Senthil Mallar under various sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, 2000 for posting videos instigating people of a particular community on social media. He added, "Our special team is watching those who are attempting to instigate violence in Kurinjakkulam, through social media." Another police official said they are collecting details to register a case against Kamatchi Naidu.

Though TNIE attempted to contact District Collector S Gopala Sundararaj, he could not be reached.