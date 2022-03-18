STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hospitality complex on Beach Road to be ready soon

The 3,000 square metres two-storey complex on the three-acre land can provide accommodation to people in16 rooms with attached toilets.

Published: 18th March 2022 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Imagine a stay on Beach Road set with entertainment and tasty food. This is what the Puducherry Tourism department plans to provide over the next few months at the Hospitality-cum-entertainment complex to be developed at the Old Distillery site on Beach road  The works for the building are set to be completed by next month.

With tourism driving the engine of growth in Puducherry, Chief Minister N Rangasamy--along with Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan-- visited the complex constructed at an estimate of Rs 12.5 crore to plan its use for the generation of revenue. 

The old buildings of the distillery operated during the French period in the northern part of the Puducherry coastline became unusable after the distillery's closure. The new construction was undertaken with funds provided by the Ministry of Tourism.

The 3,000 square metres two-storey complex on the three-acre land can provide accommodation to people in16 rooms with attached toilets. Besides, the complex has two conference rooms and an amphitheater with a capacity for 200 people.

The complex also has a rooftop restaurant-cum-bar, a private space for yoga and meditation, a gym, an open-air arena among other facilities.  The CM further said the private players will be roped in to operate and maintain the place, for which tenders will be floated inviting proposals.

The government is also looking at new facilities in Beach Marina and the Arts and Crafts village at Murungapakkam on the bank of Ariyankuppam River for further tourism development. The 16 houses constructed at the village in various architectural styles of Puducherry-Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam will also be utilised through a private operator, said Lakshminarayanan.

Tourism Secretary T Arun, Director of Tourism P Priyadharshini, and other officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Tourism department Hospitality-cum-entertainment complex
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp