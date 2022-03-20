Include Narikuravars on ST list: Stalin to PM Modi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to move Narikuravar and Kuruvikarar community from the Most Backward Classes list to the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category in Tamil Nadu. He told the Prime Minister that the director of Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in his letter dated April 30, 2013, said the Registrar General of India had agreed to the proposal for including “Narikoravan grouped with Kuruvikkaran community” into the ST list of Tamil Nadu.

Stalin also pointed out that expert panels like the Lokur Committee and a Joint-Committee of Parliament had also recommended inclusion of this community in the ST category in 1965 and 1967 respectively.On reasons for the demand, Stalin said Narikuravars are one of the most deprived and vulnerable communities in Tamil Nadu and, therefore, deserve all the constitutional protection and welfare measures offered under the list of Scheduled Tribes. Despite several representations in this regard, the community is yet to be included in the list. He requested the Prime Minister to intervene in this matter and expedite the inclusion.