STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Move to run more express trains with price hike riles passengers

Incidentally, the railway board, the apex body of the Indian railways, announced last month that all regular trains that were in operation during pre-Covid days will be reintroduced.

Published: 22nd March 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

Image of Southern Railways used for representational purposes only. (Photo | File)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The decision of the Southern Railways to convert nine pairs of passenger trains into unreserved express specials from April 1 has irked a section of passengers as the minimum ticket fare may go up from Rs 10 to Rs 30 for a distance of 10 km.

The passengers from Chennai’s neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, and other parts of the State said the move is an attempt to phase out low-fare trains. Railway officials, however, denied the charge. 

Incidentally, the railway board, the apex body of the Indian railways, announced last month that all regular trains that were in operation during pre-Covid days will be reintroduced.

“Suburban trains are operated only till Arakkonam. We have no passenger train in Arkakonam-Katpadi-Jolarpettai section for the past two years. Even for travelling for a distance of 15 km, we may have to spend Rs 40 per ticket. Passenger train ticket cost was only Rs 15,” said K Raman of Walajah. 

Passenger trains are patronised by workers of small industries in Ranipet, Vellore  and Tirupattur districts. “The move will make train travel unaffordable for the poor,” added Raman. Also, beyond Gummidipundi, there is no passenger train in the Gummidipundi-Sullurupeta-Gudur-Nellore section, passengers said.

According to a railway note, the nine pairs of express specials that will resume from April 1 are Arakkonam-Tirupati (MEMU), Tirupati-Puducherry (MEMU), Sullurupeta-Nellore (MEMU), Chennai-Sullurupeta (MEMU), Coimbatore-Erode, Mayiladuthurai-Tiruchchirappalli, Madurai-Sengottai, Tiruchchirappalli-Manamadurai, and Thiruvananthapuram-Nagercoil train. 

In August 2020, months after lockdown was imposed, the railway board ordered conversion of 36 passenger trains into express services that run beyond 200km in the zone. It also announced removal of stoppages in a few stations.

“The deprivation of train connectivity to villages will widen the disparity between rural and urban residents,” said Naina Masilamani, an activist and member of Divisional Railway User’s Consultative Committee. A senior railway official said, “The resumption of passenger trains is under process. A few passenger services were converted into unreserved specials temporarily.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Southern Railways price hike
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp