Tangedco to boost grid capacity to tap more renewable energy

CHENNAI: Tangedco will install transmission lines exclusively for green energy after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, on March 11, approved the project under phase II of the Green Energy Corridor (GEC). The project, once completed, will enable Tangedco to handle an additional 4,000 MW of renewable energy.

According to a Tangedco official, the utility would build substations, and establish transmission lines and transformers in Tiruppur, Kanniyakumari, and Tirunelveli districts. Currently, solar plants for 4,600 megawatt (MW) and wind power plants for nearly 9,000 MW are located across the State. The official told TNIE that GEC Phase II will be implemented in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh at a cost of Rs 12,031.33 crore.

The Union government would cover 33 per cent of the project’s cost, while Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation, and German bank KFW would provide the remaining 67 per cent in the form of loans to transmission utilities. The official said the Centre has instructed all states to complete the project by 2025-26 financial year.

Moreover, the state transmission utilities can divide the project into various packages for ease of tendering and implementation. All the packages, however, must be tendered and awarded to contractors by December 31, 2023. The official also noted that the utility has already established a GEC in Dindigul and Thoothukudi at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.

Green Energy Corridor

The Green Energy Corridor Project aims at synchronising electricity produced from renewable sources with conventional power stations