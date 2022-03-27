25-cm clay pot, brick structure found during excavation at Ariyalur's Maligaimedu

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A 25-centimeter-tall clay pot and a brick structure were found during excavation at Maligaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram in the district on Friday.

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology began its second phase of excavation at Gangaikondacholapuram and it was virtually inaugurated on February 11 by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

An official said, "Twenty days ago, a broken bracelet weighing 7.92 gm and 4 mm thick, and made of copper and gold was found at the site. Following this, a broken clay pot was dug out. It is 25 cm in height and has a diameter of 12.5 cm. We are excavating a Chola palace.

So, this pot might belong to the Chola period. We also found a brick structure with 22 layers, which is one metre in length. Excavation is in progress and more things are likely to surface. Until now, several ancient items, including iron nails and chinese pottery, have been found here and all of these have been safely stored."