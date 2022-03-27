STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

25-cm clay pot, brick structure found during excavation at Ariyalur's Maligaimedu

Excavation is in progress and more things are likely to surface.

Published: 27th March 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

An ancient clay pot and a brick structure were unearthed during excavation at Maligaimedu in Ariyalur district | Express

An ancient clay pot and a brick structure were unearthed during excavation at Maligaimedu in Ariyalur district | Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A 25-centimeter-tall clay pot and a brick structure were found during excavation at Maligaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram in the district on Friday.

According to sources, the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology began its second phase of excavation at Gangaikondacholapuram and it was virtually inaugurated on February 11 by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

An official said, "Twenty days ago, a broken bracelet weighing 7.92 gm and 4 mm thick, and made of copper and gold was found at the site. Following this, a broken clay pot was dug out. It is 25 cm in height and has a diameter of 12.5 cm. We are excavating a Chola palace. 

So, this pot might belong to the Chola period. We also found a brick structure with 22 layers, which is one metre in length. Excavation is in progress and more things are likely to surface. Until now, several ancient items, including iron nails and chinese pottery, have been found here and all of these have been safely stored."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archaeology Excavation CM Stalin Clay pot
India Matters
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire amid the destruction caused after shelling of a shopping center, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Why are we indifferent to the Ukraine war?
CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2022: Rockstar, Sir, Captain — Ravindra Jadeja's rise to top
WhatsApp status on Pakistan Republic Day lands Karnataka Muslim woman in jail
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
Kerala HC helps grant fresh LIFE to tribeswoman's dream of a house

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp