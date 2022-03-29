STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
14-year-old boy starts swimming through Palk strait

NA Snehan from Theni, a professional long-distance swimmer, started the challenge from Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi in the afternoon.

Published: 29th March 2022

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A 14-year-old boy on Monday took the challenge of swimming 60 kilometres at a stretch through the Palk Strait.

NA Snehan from Theni, a professional long-distance swimmer, started the challenge from Arichal Munai in Dhanushkodi in the afternoon. Being a two-way swimming challenge, Snehan will swim back to Dhanushkodi after reaching the first point in Talaimannar. Tamil Nadu State Aquatic Association Vice-President Muniyandi inaugurated the event.

Snehan has already won multiple medals in several national-level competitions. Neethirajan, Snehan's father said, "With the Olympics being his long-term goal, my son has been training intensively; as a milestone, he has taken the challenge of swimming through the Palk Strait. He is expected to complete the challenge within 22 hours." The duration may, however, differ based on the sea condition at night.

