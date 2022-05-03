Amid coal shortage, windy season provides ray of hope

S Guruvanmikanathan By

CHENNAI: The beginning of the windy season has provided hope to the State amid coal shortage. According to a source in Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), wind power — a green energy source — plays a key role in fulfilling the ever-increasing electricity demands of the State. TN has windmills with a combined power generating capacity of 8,600 MW.

The windy season usually starts in May and ends in September. However, this year, the power utility began receiving wind energy from the end of April itself as the season commenced earlier. Tangedco sourced 1,788 MW through wind energy on April 30, 2,370 MW on May 1 and 1,957 MW on Monday.

The official was also confident that wind power generation would be as good as the previous year. He said during the past three years, Tangedco procured more than 12,600 million units (MU) of wind energy per year. The corporation might get over 13,000 MU this year.

A Coimbatore-based windmill producer, K Kasthurirangan told TNIE that as the season had started in advance, wind power developers have to take advantage. At the same time, he also requested Tangedco not to switch off transmission lines, technically called ‘grid curtailment’ when there are strong winds. In the past, wind producers had faced bitter experiences.

He lamented, “There is no grid curtailment in southern states except Tamil Nadu. Although it has been repeatedly flagged, no official has taken the necessary steps and the issue has persisted.” Kasthurirangan also suggested that amid deepening coal crisis in the country, acquiring wind power will help the State government handle the current situation better and control air pollution.

However, a senior official told TNIE that grids are likely to be curtailed only if overload problems arise. He also explained, “When there is high demand for power across the country, why do we have to switch off transmission lines? The cost of wind power stands at Rs 3.30 per unit now, which is extremely cost-effective when compared to private purchases.”