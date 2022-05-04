STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Highway infra is work-in-progress in Tamil Nadu

The seamless transport of goods and services and hassle-free passenger movement ensure not just economic prosperity but also the holistic well-being of the populace.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Road connectivity is the first and direct indicator to any region’s economic wellbeing and social progress. The seamless transport of goods and services and hassle-free passenger movement ensure not just economic prosperity but also the holistic well-being of the populace.

The Tamil Nadu government is placing a lot of thrust on multiple road projects. The assent on the Elevated Port Corridor Project, which is expected to carry 40,000 passenger car units a day, is among a clutch of road projects that have been put on the front-burner in the first year of the new DMK government after it assumed charge in May last year.

State Highways Minister EV Velu tells TNIE in an exclusive chat that the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme (CMRDP) will be a game changer in improving road infrastructure in Tamil Nadu.

“Under the CMRDP, 2,200-km of State highways, connecting district headquarters and taluk headquarters, will be converted into four-lane roads and 6,700km of single/intermediate lanes will become two-lane roads,” he says.

