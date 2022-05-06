STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prefer land donors for Neyveli Lignite Corporation recruitment: MK Stalin

Meanwhile, Labour Minister CV Ganesan on Thursday told the State Assembly that ministers would hold talks with NLC to resolve the issues faced by the land donors.

Published: 06th May 2022

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday took exception to the Neyveli Lignite Corporation’s decision to recruit 300 Graduate Executive Trainees (GET) based on the candidates’ performance in the GATE examination. 

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct the Ministry of Coal to revisit the decision to adopt GATE scores for recruitment to GET, the Chief Minister said the local communities, especially those who have given up their lands and house sites for NLC, should be accorded priority in the process of recruitment to various positions in NLC, including GET. 

“While acquiring land, there arises a very justifiable demand amongst the local people that job opportunities should be provided to those families whose lands were acquired by the NLC since their livelihood or life’s savings were taken away,” Stalin said.

