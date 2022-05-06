STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN kids can now ‘read along’ with Google

The State School education department has partnered with Google to launch ‘Read Along’ an app to help children practise reading in schools.

Published: 06th May 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Google, Image used for representation. (Photo | AP)

Google, Image used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State School education department has partnered with Google to launch ‘Read Along’ an app to help children practise reading in schools. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the partnership at an event on Thursday.

The app, developed by Google, helps children have fun while they learn to read. With an in-app reading buddy that listens to the young learners read aloud, the app offers assistance when the children struggle, and reward them with stars when they do well. Once downloaded, the app can be used offline. It supports reading practice in both Tamil and English.

As part of the partnership, the State will use the app in its ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme — the country’s first and largest volunteer-driven State led initiative — to improve language learning outcomes of students. The app will also conduct formative reading assessments as part of the ‘Ennum Ezhuthum mission’ with an aim to ensure that all children read with understanding,  and learning outcome assessments to understand the reading levels of children. It also works as a tool in English labs for students of classes 4-9 to improve their English reading and speaking skills, said a statement.

Licensed content from the State will be ingested into the app to support this initiative. “The Read Along app is a testament to how technology can solve crucial problems like foundational literacy. With Diya, the in-app reading buddy powered by Google’s advanced text to speech technology, Read Along will enable the students of Tamil Nadu to grow a love for reading,” said the statement from Google.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu google
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp