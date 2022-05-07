Theni land scam case: Government official gets bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday granted bail to a revenue official, who was arrested in the Theni land scam case.

According to the prosecution, several acres of government lands worth `700 crore were transferred in the name of some persons, most of whom were relatives of government officials, through online mode and were subsequently assigned to others.

The petitioner, K Sanjeev Gandhi, who was working as a Zonal Deputy Tahsildar in Periyakulam between May and September 2018, is one of the accused.

Gandhi claimed in his bail petition that he did not indulge in such activities. Stating that he is not authorised to mutate patta in respect of government lands to any individuals without submission of proper records, he alleged that some other persons must have misused his ID for their personal benefits in his absence.

Further, pointing out that two other accused, who were also government officials, have been granted bail in the case, he wanted similar relief to be extended to him.

Justice K Murali Shankar, who heard the plea, granted bail to Gandhi on the condition that he should stay in Villupuram and report before Villupuram Town police daily at 10.30 am for a month and thereafter before Theni CB-CID daily until further orders.