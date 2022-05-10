TANGEDCO exceeds hydro power generation target for 2021-22

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: TANGEDCO has exceeded the annual target set by Central Electricity Authority for hydro power generation in 2021-22. During this period, TANGEDCO generated 5,514.10 Million Units (MU), which was higher than the previous five years. The power utility’s earlier record was 5,470 MU in 2019-20.

A senior official told The New Indian Express that the Central Electricity Authority's (CEA) annual target was 3,853.74 MU (in 2021-22), and TANGEDCO exceeded it after the Mettur Dam and Tunnel Hydro Plant generated 663.13 MU, because of adequate water availability in the dam.

The official said that though many parts of the State did not receive enough rain during Southwest monsoon, the Northeast monsoon boosted TANGEDCO's power generation by bringing in copious rainfall.

Another official added that as a result of periodical preventive maintenance carried out in all 47 hydro stations, maximum availability of machines had been ensured.

"Due to ageing machines, the Aliyar Powerhouse, with an installed capacity of 60MW, was not properly utilised. This issue was resolved by replacing all 540 stator coils with new coils at a cost of Rs 4.95 crore. The unit was back in service in February 2022 and generated 22.64 MU of power, resulting in revenue savings of Rs 13.52 crore," he added.

The State-owned power utility has 47 hydropower stations with total installed capacity of 2,321.90 MW.