Step up exports to meet USD 1 trillion economy by 2030: TN CM M K Stalin

At present, Tamil Nadu's share on the export front stood at USD26 billion and this should be increased to USD100 billion by 2030.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Asserting that exports are very crucial to achieve economic growth, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday called upon the captains of industries to step up the exports by about $ 100 billion and meet the government's ambitious target of achieving $ one trillion dollar economy by 2030.

At present, Tamil Nadu's share on the export front stood at $ 26 billion and this should be increased to $ 100 billion by 2030, he said after presenting the FIEO Southern Region Export Excellence Awards here.

His government has already initiated several measures to attain the objective, he said at the event held under the aegis of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

"I had unveiled plans in September last year on export promotion and the government is taking several steps in this direction. To name some, efforts are on to establish a Knowledge City, State Export Promotion Committee, and International Furniture Park," Stalin said.

He gave away the FIEO awards in the presence of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and MSME Minister T M Anbarasan.

The event saw the participation of top business leaders from various industries and awards were presented in multiple categories, including highest foreign exchange earner (top exporter) in southern region, top five-star exporter in southern region, top four-star exporter in southern region, among others.

"I am happy to inform that during 2020-21 fiscal, Tamil Nadu stood third in the country by exporting to the tune of Rs 1.93 lakh crore, contributing 8.97 per cent to the nation's overall exports. This share should be increased every year. This government's desire and also my ambition is make Tamil Nadu first among Indian States in exports," the Chief Minister said.

"Exports are very crucial to achieve economic growth. Currently, the southern zone has a share of about 27 per cent in India's exports. I am sure in five years, this will increase to 35 per cent," the Chief Minister said.

FIEO should ensure the Central government scheme of One District One Product (ODOP) is implemented in all the districts in Tamil Nadu, he said and pointed out that nearly 24 of the State's unique products such as Thanjavur painting, Coimbatore's Kota cotton saree, Kovilpatti's peanut candy, and Salem silk are awaiting geographical indication (GI) tag. These products have good export potential, he added.

A Sakthivel, president, FIEO, and Israr Ahmed, FIEO's regional chairman, were among those who spoke.

