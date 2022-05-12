Ancient Chinese porcelain, vessels discovered by school students in TN

RAMANATHAPURAM: In what is believed to be evidence for ancient trade ties between Tamils and China, Chinese porcelain and clay pieces dating back to 12th and 13th centuries were discovered near Pokkanarendal and Pallapacheri, on Tuesday. A team of students from Heritage Club of Suresh Sudha Alagan Memorial Government Higher Secondary School in Thiruppullani, who are trained in identifying artefacts, found the items during their visit to Sethupathi palace.
Archaeologist and historian V Rajaguru said the porcelain ceramics were made of white clay, painted with designs and shapes, and polished with salt. "They served as an important business commodity during the 10th and 13th centuries. There are two types of pottery pieces, porcelain and celadon. The students found porcelain used by the Chinese. Its surface adorns red, black, brown, blue, yellow stripes, flowers, curves and leaf patterns. This is an indication that Chinese vessels were used by the Tamil people. The Chinese used to purchase clothes from the Pandyas along with much sought-after pearls, whereas the Chinese ceramics were unloaded at Periyapattinam port before reaching large swathes of the Pandya country," he added. The students also found broken pieces of a bowl, jar, and plate.
Apart from Thiruppullani, the Chinese fragments have also been found along the coastal areas of S P Pattinam, Kilakarai and Ramanathapuram, which covers a quarter of the state's total coast, Rajaguru said. The ceramic shreds were handed over to Sivakumar, curator of the government museum in the district.
