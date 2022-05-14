End to Vellore city’s bus woes as new bus stand in a month

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) Comissioner Ashok Kumar told TNIE that the construction of the city’s new bus stand, which will have 84 bus bays, is almost complete and will be ready in a month. “Most of the works are completed. Electrical, plumbing and underground sewage works are ongoing,” an official said.



Vellore MLA P Karthikeyan told TNIE, “VCMC officials are trying to finish the work within a month as Chief Minister MK Stalin may visit the city next month for a private hospital event and we are planning to invite him to inaugurate the bus stand.” The MLA also inspected the bus stand on Thursday and enquired about the progress with the authorities.



The bus stand, constructed under the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission, is built at the cost of `50.13 crores, in an area of 37,224 square metres near the busy Green circle area.



The bus terminus can handle at least 1,500 buses a day, given that each bus is parked for around five minutes. A terminal building, with two restaurants on the ground floor and 64 commercial complexes on the first floor, has been built in an area of 3,187 sq.m. Roof-top solar panels of 48 MW capacity will also be installed in the bus stand. An official said the bus stand will be made disabled-friendly and a separate toilet is being constructed for them.



According to an official, the changes suggested by Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan to prevent water stagnation, has been incorporated at the bus stand. “The ground level of the bus stand has been increased so that rainwater from the road doesn’t enter the place. It is built in such a way that in case of heavy rains, the water will flow into the Palar river near it,” the official added.