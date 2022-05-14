Women's safety: Three POCSO Act cases reported in Coimbatore, four persons arrested

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Three POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act cases were reported in rural parts of Coimbatore on Thursday. Four persons have been arrested.



In the first case, Perur All-Women (AWPS) police arrested S Sharukhan (19), a daily wage labourer from a village near Perur and his friend Z Anwar Hussain (21) a native of Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar. Anwar Hussain Sharukhan groomed a a 14-year-old girl student in his locality and abducted her on May 9. Her mother lodged a complaint and they traced them to Mettupalayam bus stand the next day. He had taken her to Nilgiris and sexually assaulted her. His friend was also arrested.



In the second case, Karumathampatti police arrested a 59-year-old man from a village for misbehaving with two girls on Wednesday evening. The accused was spotted bu locals who informed the girls' parents. Based on their complaint, he was arrested.



In another incident, Sultanpet police arrested a 24-year-old construction worker R Babu (24) of Sedapalayam in Tiruppur district for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. The accused abducted the girl on May 9 and married her in a temple at Palani and sexually assaulted her. Meanwhile, police, who investigated the girl's missing complaint, traced them at Dharapuram.