Stone inscription dating back to 10th century found in Shiva temple at Tiruvannamalai 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Tiruvannamalai Centre for Historical Research (TCHR) recently discovered a stone inscription, possibly dating back to the 10th century inside a Lord Shiva temple at Madipakkam near Cheyyar.



The inscription was found during a field inspection carried out by the team of archaeological enthusiasts of the TCHR. The district-level society conducts research and documents archaeological findings.



The artefact, studied by epigraphist S Rajagopal, suggested that the inscription was made during the 3rd regnal year of Chola King Parthivendira Varman. It read that the 'Sri Bali' Pooja for Lord Shiva would be carried out twice and performed by giving offerings to Him in the four corners of the temple, accompanied by music.



Further findings revealed that the pooja arrangement was made by Thenveethi Vidanganana Vaanavan Maaraayan. Here, Maaraayan is a name given as an honour to experts in the field of music. However, the reason for performing the pooja was not mentioned in the inscription, said TCHR secretary Balamurugan.



Another stone inscription had also been discovered inside the same temple. The TCHR secretary said it was found on another rock and was partly damaged. It suggested that the land was donated to maintain the temple garden.



Archaeological enthusiasts urged Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department officials to preserve the inscription.