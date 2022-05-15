STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN fisherman detained in Indonesia takes ill, relatives urge better treatment

On learning about it, Maria Jasindas' brother Maria Jenidas urged the Centre and the State governments to shift him to Singapore or Malaysia for better treatment. 

Published: 15th May 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen, boat, fishing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By M Abdul Rabi
Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Relatives of a 34-year-old fisherman, Maria Jasindhas, from Kanniyakumari who was detained by the Indonesian police for allegedly crossing the international border, have urged the Central government to take steps to provide better medical treatment to him on learning that his health condition was deteriorating. They also urged release of three other fishermen.

Meenavar Orunginappu Sangam secretary Johnson said that a total of eight fishermen -- five from Tamil Nadu and three from Kerala -- went fishing in a mechanized boat on February 17 from Andhaman. They were detained by the Indonesian Air and Sea Police for allegedly crossing Indonesian waters on March 7. After efforts by Indian Embassy and Tamil Sangam in Indonesia,
four fishermen were released on April 27. The remaining four fishermen -- two from Kanniyakumari district and two from Kerala -- who were identified as Maria Jasindhas (34) from Thoothoor, V Immanuel Jose (29) from Poothurai in Kanniyakumari district, Jomon (24) and Shijin (29) from Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala, were still remanded in prison.
 
The Meenavar Orunginappu Sangam said that they received a message from the Indian Consulate General team in Indonesia informing them that Maria Jasindas is undergoing dialysis at Zainoel Abidin Regional General Hospital in Banda Aceh and that they visited him at the hospital and learn that his health condition was deteriorating. The Sangam passed on the information to Jasindas' family.  
 
On learning about it, Maria Jasindas' brother Maria Jenidas urged the Centre and the State governments to shift him to Singapore or Malaysia for better treatment. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kanniyakumari Fisherman Indonesia
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp