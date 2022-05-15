TN fisherman detained in Indonesia takes ill, relatives urge better treatment

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI: Relatives of a 34-year-old fisherman, Maria Jasindhas, from Kanniyakumari who was detained by the Indonesian police for allegedly crossing the international border, have urged the Central government to take steps to provide better medical treatment to him on learning that his health condition was deteriorating. They also urged release of three other fishermen.



Meenavar Orunginappu Sangam secretary Johnson said that a total of eight fishermen -- five from Tamil Nadu and three from Kerala -- went fishing in a mechanized boat on February 17 from Andhaman. They were detained by the Indonesian Air and Sea Police for allegedly crossing Indonesian waters on March 7. After efforts by Indian Embassy and Tamil Sangam in Indonesia,

four fishermen were released on April 27. The remaining four fishermen -- two from Kanniyakumari district and two from Kerala -- who were identified as Maria Jasindhas (34) from Thoothoor, V Immanuel Jose (29) from Poothurai in Kanniyakumari district, Jomon (24) and Shijin (29) from Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala, were still remanded in prison.



The Meenavar Orunginappu Sangam said that they received a message from the Indian Consulate General team in Indonesia informing them that Maria Jasindas is undergoing dialysis at Zainoel Abidin Regional General Hospital in Banda Aceh and that they visited him at the hospital and learn that his health condition was deteriorating. The Sangam passed on the information to Jasindas' family.



On learning about it, Maria Jasindas' brother Maria Jenidas urged the Centre and the State governments to shift him to Singapore or Malaysia for better treatment.