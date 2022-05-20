TN Congress cadres shut mouth, raise voice against Perarivalan's release

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposing the release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Perarivalan, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Thursday held a silent protest in several parts of the state while the BJP slammed the celebration of Perarivalan’s release by the DMK and accused the Congress party of maintaining double standards on the issue.

The Congress party workers covered their mouths with white clothes and held protests. At Chidambaram, TNCC president KS Alagiri led the protest. Asked if the Perarivalan release would affect the DMK-Congress ties, Alagiri said each political party has a stand and “neither the Congress party nor the DMK (or other allies) would prevail upon others to alter or change their stand on issues,” Alagiri said.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP State president K Annamalai said the SC had freed Perarivalan using its special powers and the court did not say that Perarivalan is innocent. “We accept the verdict but these convicts does not deserve to be celebrated. The DMK has set a bad precedent by celebrating the release of Perarivalan,” he added.

Annamalai said Chief Minister MK Stalin has been reacting to the SC verdict in a strange manner while the Congress party is adopting double standards on this issue for many decades.Congress president Sonia Gandhi had requested the then President to commute the death sentence of Nalini to a life sentence and Priyanka Gandhi had said she had forgiven the convicts.“The Congress party should sever its ties with the DMK after the latter celebrated the release of Perarivalan. But for getting a Rajya Sabha seat, the party is conducting itself otherwise,” he added.