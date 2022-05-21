STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Thanjavur city corporation passes resolution approving property tax rate hike

Corporation Mayor S Ramanathan, who presided over the meeting, proposed the resolution to increase the property tax as soon as it started. It passed without any debate.

Published: 21st May 2022 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 01:51 AM   |  A+A-

Property tax

For representational purposes

THANJAVUR: The city corporation, in an emergency meeting held on Friday, passed a resolution to approve the increase in property tax rates already fixed by the corporation administration.

Corporation Mayor S Ramanathan, who presided over the meeting, proposed the resolution to increase the property tax as soon as it started. It passed without any debate.

As per the resolution, if the residential buildings are 600 square feet or lesser, the increase in the property tax will be 25%. For buildings with an area between 601 feet to 1,200 feet, the increase will be 50% and increase of 75% for those between 1,201 to 1,800 square feet. The increase will be 100% for those
buildings more than 1,800 square feet. The tax rate for all commercial buildings will be increased by 100%. For the buildings meant for industries, self-financing schools and colleges, the increase will be 75%. The vacant land tax rates have also been revised. For commercial areas, it will be increased by
three times and by two times for combined commercial and residential areas. The vacant land tax will be increased by 1.5 times for residential areas and the increase will be by 100% for slum areas.

According to the resolution, there has been no objections or suggestions received from the public during the 30 days period after the announcement of the proposed increase in the property and vacant land tax. The rates apply retrospectively from April 1, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanjavur coporation Property tax
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp