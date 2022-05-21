Thanjavur city corporation passes resolution approving property tax rate hike

THANJAVUR: The city corporation, in an emergency meeting held on Friday, passed a resolution to approve the increase in property tax rates already fixed by the corporation administration.

Corporation Mayor S Ramanathan, who presided over the meeting, proposed the resolution to increase the property tax as soon as it started. It passed without any debate.

As per the resolution, if the residential buildings are 600 square feet or lesser, the increase in the property tax will be 25%. For buildings with an area between 601 feet to 1,200 feet, the increase will be 50% and increase of 75% for those between 1,201 to 1,800 square feet. The increase will be 100% for those

buildings more than 1,800 square feet. The tax rate for all commercial buildings will be increased by 100%. For the buildings meant for industries, self-financing schools and colleges, the increase will be 75%. The vacant land tax rates have also been revised. For commercial areas, it will be increased by

three times and by two times for combined commercial and residential areas. The vacant land tax will be increased by 1.5 times for residential areas and the increase will be by 100% for slum areas.

According to the resolution, there has been no objections or suggestions received from the public during the 30 days period after the announcement of the proposed increase in the property and vacant land tax. The rates apply retrospectively from April 1, 2022.