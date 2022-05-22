TN Fisheries Minister launches hatchery bred ornamental shrimps variety in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Fisheries, Fishermen welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister, Anitha R Radhakrishnan on Friday launched hatchery bred ornamental shrimps variety, which will be marketed by Chennai-based VGP Marine Kingdom.

National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (NBFGR) has developed the technology of breeding Thor Hainanensis, a marine shrimp species, in a captive environment in a hatchery.

The marine scientists of NBFGR found the shrimp variety in Lakshadweep in 2019 and then provided training to the local Women self-help group to breed them in the hatchery and subsequently signed an MoU with VGP marine kingdom, which operates an aquarium park, for marketing of the ornamental shrimp variety.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister highlighted the measures taken by his government for the development of the fisheries sector and fishermen folk in the state.

"The department is committed to the development of the fisheries sector," said the minister. He also appreciated the move of marketing the ornamental shrimp variety.

Tamilnadu fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan inaugurated the launch ceremony of Hatchery bred ornamental shrimps and Nano Aquaria at VGP Marine Kingdom. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Based on the MoU, the marine park will directly procure the captive-raised shrimps from the beneficiaries, make a display at their souvenir shop attached to the oceanarium in Chennai and market the same.

Kuldeep Kumar Lal, director, NBFGR, said it is the first of its kind successful breeding of Thor Hainanensis shrimp variety in captivity and the MoU will help to uplift the economic conditions of fisherwomen folk in Lakshadweep and will also prevent the overexploitation of indigenous ornamental shrimps from the wild.

"The technology developed by us in breeding the ornamental shrimps will help in conservation of the indigenous species. The ornamental shrimps are very much in demand in the international market for aquarium decor purposes and in fact, a pair of shrimps cost almost $17 to $20, " said Lal.

"A similar market can easily be developed in India also," he added.

V G Santhosam, chairman, VGP group and Ravidas, managing director of the group said they will work together for the popularity of the ornamental shrimp varieties.