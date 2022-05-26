Krishnagiri woman suffers uterus damage after illegal abortion, doctors save her, fetus dead

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A 27-year-old mother of two, who underwent a failed sex-selective abortion at the hands of a quack, was saved by doctors at Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital after her uterus got completely damaged by the procedure and the fetus died in her womb.



According to health department sources, the woman from Kaveripattinam went to a scan centre at Dharmapuri town through a mediator for sex determination of fetus and was found to be female on May 12.



The next day, the woman and her mother were allegedly taken in a car to a spot near Government Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. Her mother was dropped at a place and the woman was taken to a house and given some pills. But after repeated attempts to abort the child failed, a woman who was carrying out the illegal procedure sent the victim and her mother back to their village in a car.



On May 13, the victim developed severe pain and was admitted to a private hospital in Krishnagiri. The private hospital authorities later informed Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital (KGMCH) doctors and the woman was taken to the government facility.



"On May 14, doctors removed the dead fetus and the woman is still under treatment,” sources said. According to the victim’s mother, her daughter had gone for illegal abortion as she already has two daughters. The victim spent Rs 18, 000 for the illegal procedure, the woman said.



According to health department sources, G Ezhilarasi, district mentor gynaecologist, inquired about the issue and informed district-level officials.



According to sources, Dharmapuri District Joint Director of Health Services Malarvizhi visited the scan centre on Wednesday, but no such centre existed at the place.



Krishnagiri Collector Dr V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, Krishnagiri Deputy Director of Health Services V Govindan, Krishnagiri Joint Director of Health Services Paramasivan, and Dharmapuri district Joint Director of Health Services Malarvizhi were not available for comments.



Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital Dean B Asokan, too, was not ready to respond.

Police are probing the incident. No FIR has been filed.