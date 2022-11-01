Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporationbegins road repair work

After repeated complaints and criticism from the residents, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) finally started road repair works in the city.

Published: 01st November 2022 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Road repair work

Road repair work begins by Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  After repeated complaints and criticism from the residents, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) finally started road repair works in the city. Minister V Senthil Balaji inaugurated the work on Saturday.

A majority of roads, including arterial thoroughfares, are in a bad shape for around two months. Though residents lodged several complaints with corporation authorities, no action was taken. A month ago, based on an earlier request, the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) allocated Rs 26 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP) to CCMC for repairing roads and paving new ones. Despite receiving the funds, the civic body delayed the work, as officials waited for the minister’s appointment for the inauguration, sources said.

With work kicking off at last, sources new roads will be laid for a distance of 38.09 km across the north, east and central zones of the corporation.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said most of the damaged roads would be taken up for repair in the first phase.  “We are planning to pave new roads and finish the work before the onset of the Northeast monsoon season. All works will be completed in the next two months,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Senthil Balaji Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation CMA) TURIP
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp