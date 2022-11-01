Coimbatore City Municipal Corporationbegins road repair work

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After repeated complaints and criticism from the residents, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) finally started road repair works in the city. Minister V Senthil Balaji inaugurated the work on Saturday.

A majority of roads, including arterial thoroughfares, are in a bad shape for around two months. Though residents lodged several complaints with corporation authorities, no action was taken. A month ago, based on an earlier request, the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) allocated Rs 26 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP) to CCMC for repairing roads and paving new ones. Despite receiving the funds, the civic body delayed the work, as officials waited for the minister’s appointment for the inauguration, sources said.

With work kicking off at last, sources new roads will be laid for a distance of 38.09 km across the north, east and central zones of the corporation.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said most of the damaged roads would be taken up for repair in the first phase. “We are planning to pave new roads and finish the work before the onset of the Northeast monsoon season. All works will be completed in the next two months,” she added.

COIMBATORE: After repeated complaints and criticism from the residents, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) finally started road repair works in the city. Minister V Senthil Balaji inaugurated the work on Saturday. A majority of roads, including arterial thoroughfares, are in a bad shape for around two months. Though residents lodged several complaints with corporation authorities, no action was taken. A month ago, based on an earlier request, the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) allocated Rs 26 crore under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Project (TURIP) to CCMC for repairing roads and paving new ones. Despite receiving the funds, the civic body delayed the work, as officials waited for the minister’s appointment for the inauguration, sources said. With work kicking off at last, sources new roads will be laid for a distance of 38.09 km across the north, east and central zones of the corporation. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said most of the damaged roads would be taken up for repair in the first phase. “We are planning to pave new roads and finish the work before the onset of the Northeast monsoon season. All works will be completed in the next two months,” she added.