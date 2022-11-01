Home States Tamil Nadu

Damaged Anaikatti road leaves people in distress in Tamil Nadu

The bad shape of Anaikatti-Thadagam Main Road, due to the ongoing Pillur 3 project works, has left motorists in distress.

Published: 01st November 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The bad shape of Anaikatti-Thadagam Main Road, due to the ongoing Pillur 3 project works, has left motorists in distress. Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board is carrying out the project at a cost of Rs 779.86 crore to cater to the drinking water needs of the added areas in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

With the water treatment plant, water storage tanks and pumping station works being carried out on one end, the officials are also laying around 91 km of pipelines for the project for supplying water from the storage tanks to the households.

The TWAD board began digging the Anaikatti-Thadagam Main Road stretch from the Government College of Technology campus a few weeks ago for installing huge pipelines. Boopathy, a resident of Edayarpalayam, said, “As there are several educational institutions and offices on the stretch, students and other motorists face a hard time in commuting on the stretch. The officials need to fix the road before it becomes a death trap due to the upcoming rains.”

A TWAD board official told TNIE that the majority of the works on the Anaikatti Road stretch have been completed and that the State highways department has been paid in full, and will be laying a new asphalt road on the stretch soon.“Due to Deepavali, authorities had instructed to halt the digging works. In view of this, the labourers had gone to their home towns and will be arriving on Monday.

Only two parts of the work are remaining on the stretch, which will be over by next Sunday,” he said. “The TNEB officials haven’t provided us with a proper blueprint of the underground power cables. As a result, work is getting delayed as we have to dig in a different spot if we spot a power cable underground,” he added.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that he inspected the site recently and instructed officials to expedite the works.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anaikatti-Thadagam Main Road Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage CCMC
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp