Damaged Anaikatti road leaves people in distress in Tamil Nadu

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The bad shape of Anaikatti-Thadagam Main Road, due to the ongoing Pillur 3 project works, has left motorists in distress. Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) board is carrying out the project at a cost of Rs 779.86 crore to cater to the drinking water needs of the added areas in the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC).

With the water treatment plant, water storage tanks and pumping station works being carried out on one end, the officials are also laying around 91 km of pipelines for the project for supplying water from the storage tanks to the households.

The TWAD board began digging the Anaikatti-Thadagam Main Road stretch from the Government College of Technology campus a few weeks ago for installing huge pipelines. Boopathy, a resident of Edayarpalayam, said, “As there are several educational institutions and offices on the stretch, students and other motorists face a hard time in commuting on the stretch. The officials need to fix the road before it becomes a death trap due to the upcoming rains.”

A TWAD board official told TNIE that the majority of the works on the Anaikatti Road stretch have been completed and that the State highways department has been paid in full, and will be laying a new asphalt road on the stretch soon.“Due to Deepavali, authorities had instructed to halt the digging works. In view of this, the labourers had gone to their home towns and will be arriving on Monday.

Only two parts of the work are remaining on the stretch, which will be over by next Sunday,” he said. “The TNEB officials haven’t provided us with a proper blueprint of the underground power cables. As a result, work is getting delayed as we have to dig in a different spot if we spot a power cable underground,” he added.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE that he inspected the site recently and instructed officials to expedite the works.

