ASI-protected temple site in Mahabs falls prey to vandals in Tamil Nadu

Published: 02nd November 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor bottles were found littered around the stone boulders in the neglected excavation site at the Murugan temple near Mahabalipuram | Shiba Prasad Sahu

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Sangam-era Murugan temple at Saluvankuppam near Mahabalipuram declared a protected site by the Chennai chapter of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has become a hotspot for vandals and is in dire need of full-time security guards. 

The temple had been taken up for excavation in 2005-07 after the 2004 tsunami revealed an inscription of ruler Rashtrakuta Krishna III on a boulder. Recently, miscreants have been trespassing in the fenced area and removing bricks from the temple. The area outside the fence, home to a few stone inscriptions, has turned into a den for booze parties. 

When TNIE visited the site recently, there were liquor bottles littered around the stone boulders. Broken glass could be spotted on pillars excavated from the site left on the bushes. According to the Chennai chapter of ASI’s records, the excavation of the temple site proved to be of significance in the study of Pallava architectural development. For the first time, a temple was constructed entirely of brick and subsequently converted into stone. 

This process of the conversion of brick to stone provides insight into a new area of investigation into the past. The fact that this is also the earliest reported temple dedicated exclusively to the deity Subrahmanya yields another aspect of value.

The ASI had posted a security guard deputing from the Tiger Cave, a rock-cut Hindu temple close to the site on ECR. However, as he had to monitor both areas, there is no full-time personnel. M Kalimuthu, superintending archaeologist, of ASI Chennai Circle told TNIE, that despite surveillance during the day, miscreants resort to vandalism at night. The guild is set to re-survey the site. “We suspect there could be other monuments. So, the place will be studied further,” Kalimuthu said.

Responding to the claims of poor maintenance at the excavation site, Kalimuthu said, though the fenced excavated site is under ASI jurisdiction, the surrounding area is under the panchayat administration. 
To acquire the land, the ASI should reach an agreement with the panchayat. Once the re-survey is completed, attempts could be made to acquire the land.

