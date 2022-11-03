Guild proposes separate entry, exit points for Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) is likely to submit its proposal related to the upgradation of the Coimbatore railway station to the Salem Railway Division soon. Among the facilities proposed are separate entry and exit points for passengers.

Sources in southern railway said more facilities, including dedicated parking lots, efficient water facilities and energy management measures will be added to the list. "If needed, we will acquire land to improve the station. However, the plan is in its initial stage and we will arrive at the total cost for upgradation only after getting approval from the railway board."

DRUCC members requested the authorities to consider their demands as well, including setting up multi-level car parking and revamping the elevation of the station building. DRUCC member of Salem Division J Sathish said, "We welcome the move of revamping the station, which will turn 150 next February.

We request the authorities to keep our request of setting up a multi-level car parking in front of the station since the existing multi-level parking is only for two-wheeler and it is already congested. The retiring rooms should be revamped. We have also been demanding the officials to constitute a committee exclusively for the 150 years celebration of the station and to spread awareness about it so that the number of passengers will increase."

K Jayaraj DRUCC member said, "Coaching depot at the station should be relocated to another place like Podanur railway station and the place should be used for commercial space under Public Private Partnership."



K Sivamohan, secretary of welfare association of rail passengers in Pollachi said that the railways should operate a new train from Coimbatore to Karaikkal and Madurai via Kinathukkadavu and Pollachi to mark 150 years of the station and said it would also generate revenue for the railways.

