Home States Tamil Nadu

Guild proposes separate entry, exit points for Coimbatore railway station in Tamil Nadu

Sources in southern railway said more facilities, including dedicated parking lots, efficient water facility and energy management measures will be added to the list.

Published: 03rd November 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2022 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Railways

(Image used for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) is likely to submit its proposal related to the upgradation of the Coimbatore railway station to the Salem Railway Division soon. Among the facilities proposed are separate entry and exit points for passengers.

Sources in southern railway said more facilities, including dedicated parking lots, efficient water facilities and energy management measures will be added to the list. "If needed, we will acquire land to improve the station. However, the plan is in its initial stage and we will arrive at the total cost for upgradation only after getting approval from the railway board."

DRUCC members requested the authorities to consider their demands as well, including setting up multi-level car parking and revamping the elevation of the station building. DRUCC member of Salem Division J Sathish said, "We welcome the move of revamping the station, which will turn 150 next February.

We request the authorities to keep our request of setting up a multi-level car parking in front of the station since the existing multi-level parking is only for two-wheeler and it is already congested. The retiring rooms should be revamped. We have also been demanding the officials to constitute a committee exclusively for the 150 years celebration of the station and to spread awareness about it so that the number of passengers will increase."

K Jayaraj DRUCC member said, "Coaching depot at the station should be relocated to another place like Podanur railway station and the place should be used for commercial space under Public Private Partnership."

K Sivamohan, secretary of welfare association of rail passengers in Pollachi said that the railways should operate a new train from Coimbatore to Karaikkal and Madurai via Kinathukkadavu and Pollachi to mark 150 years of the station and said it would also generate revenue for the railways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Railway Land Development Authority
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.(Express Illustrations)
Gujarat elections 2022: Morbi, Porbandar, Anand... here are 25 seats to watch out for
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Gujarat assembly elections: Two-phase voting on December 1 and 5, results on December 8
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Kerala, Andhra top school performance index, Tamil Nadu slips: Report
A flooded road at Pattalam following heavy rains in Chennai. Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS, Martin Louis)
Real-time flood forecast becomes a reality in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp