Local fishers irked as Kodiyakarai fish-landing centre hosting 'outsiders' during monsoon in Tamil Nadu

We do not know whom we would bump into, as Kodiyakarai centre is hosting boats from several districts.

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Discord yet again pervaded the air at the fish-landing centre in Kodiyakarai as fishermen of Nagapattinam, citing loss of livelihood, opposed the management for hosting fishers from other districts during the monsoon.

The fish landing centre, for years, has been open to fishers from other districts. However, the high influx of boats from other districts anchored off the coast of Kodiyakari irked local fishermen in recent days. Kodiyakarai, also known as Point Calimere, is the apex point of the delta districts.

The water extending from Pulicut (Tiruvallur district) to Point Calimere are called 'Coromandel waters' and Palk Strait parallels from Kodiyakarai to Pamban in Ramanathapuram district. M Murugan, a representative from Arukatuthurai, said, "Nowadays, fishing in Palk Strait resembles commuting through a busy street.

We do not know whom we would bump into, as Kodiyakarai centre is hosting boats from several districts. This leads to loss of resources in Palk Strait, which should be belayed at any cost." Coromandel waters turn rougher during the northeast monsoon against the relative calmness of Palk Strait; hence the reason why fishers from the districts of Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayildathurai and Karaikal prefer Palk Strait over Coromandel.

Only 60 of of the motorised boats berthed in Kodiyakarai belong to the locals. "Kodiyakarai is in favour of allowing fishers from other districts, as they fetch revenue to locals through accommodation and trade. The traders here also benefit through increased fish procurement," said M Durgeswaran, a fisher representative from Kodiyakarai.

An official from the fisheries department said, "We are planning to evict boats from other districts except for Mayiladuthurai, as the latter was granted permission."

