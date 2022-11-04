Home States Tamil Nadu

Locals urge district administration to repair Nallampalli - Bommidi road in Tamil Nadu

Residents of Muthampatti have appealed to the district administration to carry out repairs or relay the road connecting  Bommidi and Nallampalli.

Published: 04th November 2022 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2022 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

road

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Muthampatti have appealed to the district administration to carry out repairs or relay the road connecting  Bommidi and Nallampalli. The road is the key link to reach Dharmapuri, and also several people visit the Anjaneya temple at  Muthampatti.

J Prathapan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Agriculturist Farmers Association said, “The road between Bommidi and Nallampalli was constructed by the forest department several decades ago. The road reduces the travel distance between Bommidi, Nallampalli and Dharmapuri by at least 25 to 30 km. But it is in a bad shape and efforts must be taken to improve it.”

 The road lies inside a forest area and is maintained by the forest department. Hence panchayats cannot lay roads here, he added.

G Kumaresan, a resident of Bommidi, said, “Muthampatti has become a pilgrimage site. Many devotees from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana come here to pray at the Anjaneya temple. They are put to hardship because of the condition of the road.”

DRDA officials said, “The road can be constructed only with permission from the forest department. We cannot initiate steps to renovate it. The decision lies with the DFO and the district collector.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muthampatti  Bommidi Nallampalli Nallampalli - Bommidi road
India Matters
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Centre needs to take steps to save north India from pollution; no time for blame game: Arvind Kejriwal
CCTV footage of Shihsad kicking the child.
Kerala: Six-year-old boy kicked for leaning on car; man arrested
The house where the incident took place, in Jayalakshmi Street in Kothandaraman Nagar in Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.(Special arrangement)
Tamil Nadu: Three siblings asphyxiate to death after refrigerator explodes
Rabble-rouser priest Yati Narsinghanand (Photo | PTI)
Police notice to Yati Narsinghanand against holding 'dharma sansad' in Ghaziabad 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp