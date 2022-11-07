Home States Tamil Nadu

Crop survey after rainwater recedes in TN's Mayiladuthurai

Samba and thaladi paddy cultivation over around 8,000 hectares in the district have come under rainwater, the district collector pointed out.

Published: 07th November 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

The officials during the inspection | Express

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  Assessing monsoon rain impact on cultivation in the district, Collector R Lalitha on Sunday assured farmers that a crop damage survey will be undertaken once rainwater drains from the fields and added that their demand for compensation will be heeded to. 

Samba and thaladi paddy cultivation over around 8,000 hectares in the district have come under rainwater, the district collector pointed out. On directions of the chief minister, Director of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department A Annadurai alongside Collector Lalitha inspected places where inundation has been widely reported. Vettankudi, Thirumullaivasal, Arapallam and Edamanal in Kollidam block, Thennampattinam and Radhanallur in Sirkazhi block, and Kidaramkondan and Kalamanallur in Sembanarkoil block were some of the places inspected. Several farmers shared the details of losses that they incurred as the crops have started to rot. 

Collector Lalitha said, “Once the waters recede, the revenue and agriculture departments will undertake a survey to assess crop damage across the district. There will be definite action by the government on the demands for relief.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crop damage rainwater Lalitha
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only.
SC upholds 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections with 3:2 verdict
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
SC sets aside HCs order admitting pleas seeking ED probe in allegations against Jharkhand CM
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala Governor asks two TV channels to go out from a presser; creates a stir
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Court orders to proceed with framing charges against cops who handled rape case against Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp