Crop survey after rainwater recedes in TN's Mayiladuthurai

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Assessing monsoon rain impact on cultivation in the district, Collector R Lalitha on Sunday assured farmers that a crop damage survey will be undertaken once rainwater drains from the fields and added that their demand for compensation will be heeded to.

Samba and thaladi paddy cultivation over around 8,000 hectares in the district have come under rainwater, the district collector pointed out. On directions of the chief minister, Director of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department A Annadurai alongside Collector Lalitha inspected places where inundation has been widely reported. Vettankudi, Thirumullaivasal, Arapallam and Edamanal in Kollidam block, Thennampattinam and Radhanallur in Sirkazhi block, and Kidaramkondan and Kalamanallur in Sembanarkoil block were some of the places inspected. Several farmers shared the details of losses that they incurred as the crops have started to rot.

Collector Lalitha said, “Once the waters recede, the revenue and agriculture departments will undertake a survey to assess crop damage across the district. There will be definite action by the government on the demands for relief.”

MAYILADUTHURAI: Assessing monsoon rain impact on cultivation in the district, Collector R Lalitha on Sunday assured farmers that a crop damage survey will be undertaken once rainwater drains from the fields and added that their demand for compensation will be heeded to. Samba and thaladi paddy cultivation over around 8,000 hectares in the district have come under rainwater, the district collector pointed out. On directions of the chief minister, Director of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department A Annadurai alongside Collector Lalitha inspected places where inundation has been widely reported. Vettankudi, Thirumullaivasal, Arapallam and Edamanal in Kollidam block, Thennampattinam and Radhanallur in Sirkazhi block, and Kidaramkondan and Kalamanallur in Sembanarkoil block were some of the places inspected. Several farmers shared the details of losses that they incurred as the crops have started to rot. Collector Lalitha said, “Once the waters recede, the revenue and agriculture departments will undertake a survey to assess crop damage across the district. There will be definite action by the government on the demands for relief.”