Number of toll gates to increase to 60 in Tamil Nadu

Published: 07th November 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Three new plazas to become operational in March 2023 | Express

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun construction of three toll plazas on Tindivanam-Krishnagiri NH 66. Once completed, they will increase the number of toll booths on national highways in Tamil Nadu to 60. 

The plazas will come up at Rajampuliyur (Gingee-Tindivanam NH) Athiyanthal (Tiruvannamalai-Chengam NH) and Mathur (Mathur-Krishnagiri NH). “They will become operational in March 2023,” said an NHAI officer said.

As of March, 6,066km of national highways pass through TN. While the NH wing of the State highways department maintains 1,511km, NHAI maintains 5,095km, on which it has 57 toll plazas. “Two-laning of Tindivanam-Krishnagiri NH was completed on the main stretch of 180km. Work is on to construct a bypass at Tindivanam, Gingee, Samalpatti and a few other places. It will be completed by March next year,” said NHAI, Villupuram unit, officer. 

The two-laning (with paved shoulders) was approved by the then Centre in 2010 to ease traffic from Bengaluru to Puducherry via Tindivanam, Tiruvannamalai and Krishnangiri. The NH was proposed to be widened from 7 to 10 metres. NHAI undertook the project at Rs 612 crore and civil works began in 2012. The work faced hurdles due to issues with land acquisition, raw materials shortage.

The pothole-ridden road drew flak from various quarters, and trips between Uthangarai and Krishnagiri became a nightmare during rains. In 2016, the contractor withdrew from the project citing escalation of cost. In 2018, the Centre allotted Rs 268 crore for the work.

Comments

