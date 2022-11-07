Home States Tamil Nadu

Pipeline works for water distribution to Madurai airport begins

As part of Madurai airport expansion, the city corporation will commence the work of laying the water pipelines from Vellakkal OHT to the airport.

Published: 07th November 2022

Madurai Airport (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  As part of Madurai airport expansion, the city corporation will commence the work of laying the water pipelines from Vellakkal OHT to the airport.

Earlier in September, the mayor had approved the project that will help distribute 2 lakh litres of drinking water to the airport from a newly constructed overhead tank, which has a capacity of 11 lakh litre, in the Vellakkal area.

Further, the corporation also sent a proposal to the municipal administration commission in Chennai seeking 4 lakh litres of water from the 125-MLD sewage treatment plant for the expansion works of the Airport.

For the project of distributing 2 lakh litres of water for drinking purposes at the airport, the corporation has floated a tender for the pipe-laying work from the 11-lakh-litre overhead tank in Vellakkal to Madurai airport at a cost of Rs 74.67 lakh.

Officials said the works for water distribution will commence after the tender procedures conclude by November 16.

