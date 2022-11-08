Coimbatore IT sector grew by 20 per cent last year, says minister Mano Thangaraj

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Minister for IT and Digital Services Mano Thangaraj on Monday said the IT sector in Coimbatore has grown by 20% in the past year, which is double the growth witnessed in the previous year. He added that the government is planning to develop it to up to 30%.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said the sector grew by around 8 to 10% under the previous government, There is a huge potential for infrastructure in Coimbatore and the chief minister is taking steps for the steady growth in tier 2 cities like Coimbatore. “We are on the path to achieve the target of a $1 trillion economy by 2030,” he said.

“IT companies feel TN is safe for expanding their business due to various reasons, including skilled human resources, infrastructure, availability of proper roads and drinking water facilities even in tier 2 and 3 cities, apart from a stable government,” he said.

Responding to a query, the minister said there is no impact on the IT sector in Coimbatore due to the recent car blast incident as the chief minister has reiterated his stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism and crime.

