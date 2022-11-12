ISRO shares tech with startup for test flight

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In tune with Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) long-term vision to encourage the private sector in manufacturing launch vehicles, the space agency for the first time has supplied a rocket system to be used by a private startup firm during a sub-orbital mission.

Called Flight Termination System (FTS), which is meant to destroy the rocket in case of an emergency, was delivered to Chennai-based tech firm Agnikul Cosmos. Agnikul is gearing up to launch its first fully controlled sub-orbital test flight from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-Shar), Sriharikota later this year.

SR Chakravarthy, one of the advisors for Agnikul and head of the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD), IIT Madras, told TNIE: “It will be a single-stage experimental rocket launched to a height of about 50-70 km to validate our guidance and control systems. We have almost completed our ground tests. Next week, a few last static tests are scheduled. We didn’t want to do validation with a full-scale rocket.”

Chakravarthy said ISRO’s FTS tech was very important since the intended mission is sub-orbital and purely to validate the control and guidance parameters. Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder & CEO, Agnikul expressed gratitude to ISRO and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACEe), an autonomous nodal agency promoting the private space sector. “This is a significant step forward for Agniku to ensure flight safety. It is an honour to be the first vehicle to use systems that has been used by ISRO in its own vehicles.”

ISRO, in an official statement on Friday, said: "The official handing over event happened marking the culmination of multiple rounds of interactions about interfacing, handling and using these systems on Agnikul's launch vehicle "Agnibaan", in the presence of Director, VSSC and IN-SPACe teams. This also marks the first time that a system that has been used for ISRO's vehicles is being supplied for supporting a private launch vehicle built in India."

Only recently, Agnikul's semi-cryogenic engine built using 3D printing technology was test fired successfully at ISRO's Vertical Test Facility in Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station, Thiruvananthapuram.

