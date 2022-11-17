Home States Tamil Nadu

Beedi leaves smuggling: Six Lankans among 16 nabbed

Sources said Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Vajra while patrolling in the Gulf of Mannar region late on Monday, spotted suspicious movement of four fishing boats on Indian waters.

Published: 17th November 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff , held

Image used for representation.(Photo | Express Illustartion)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Indian Coast Guard personnel arrested 16 men, including six Sri Lankan nationals, when they allegedly attempted to smuggle over 2.8 tonnes of beedi leaves on Monday night. The personnel made the arrests mid-sea, and also seized four motorised country boats.

Sources said Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Vajra while patrolling in the Gulf of Mannar region late on Monday, spotted suspicious movement of four fishing boats on Indian waters. A search of the boats revealed that 16 men were shifting bundles of beedi leaves from two Indian boats to two SL boats. "The personnel seized 104 bundles of the leaves weighing 2.8 tonnes worth Rs 2 crore. The two Lankan boats were seized following a hot pursuit," an ICGS official said.

All four boats were brought to Thoothukudi harbour on Wednesday and the suspects were handed over to customs officials for inquiries. Sources said the suspects and the boats will be handed over to Coastal Security Group (CSG) based in Tharuvaikulam for further probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp