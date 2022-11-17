Beedi leaves smuggling: Six Lankans among 16 nabbed

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Indian Coast Guard personnel arrested 16 men, including six Sri Lankan nationals, when they allegedly attempted to smuggle over 2.8 tonnes of beedi leaves on Monday night. The personnel made the arrests mid-sea, and also seized four motorised country boats.



Sources said Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Vajra while patrolling in the Gulf of Mannar region late on Monday, spotted suspicious movement of four fishing boats on Indian waters. A search of the boats revealed that 16 men were shifting bundles of beedi leaves from two Indian boats to two SL boats. "The personnel seized 104 bundles of the leaves weighing 2.8 tonnes worth Rs 2 crore. The two Lankan boats were seized following a hot pursuit," an ICGS official said.



All four boats were brought to Thoothukudi harbour on Wednesday and the suspects were handed over to customs officials for inquiries. Sources said the suspects and the boats will be handed over to Coastal Security Group (CSG) based in Tharuvaikulam for further probe.

