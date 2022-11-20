Block illegal streaming of FIFA World Cup: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered internet service providers to block websites that illegally stream world cup football matches. “There shall be an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents herein or any other person or entity from infringing copyright in FIFA World Cup-2022 in any manner so as to prevent copying, transmission, communication, displaying, releasing, showing, hosting, streaming, uploading, downloading, exhibiting, playing and exhibition of the sporting event,” Justice M Sundar ordered on Friday.

The interim injunction was issued for four weeks. The order was passed on an application filed by VIACOM-18 Media Private Limited. It said it had obtained exclusive rights for streaming world cup football matches on television, radio and mobile in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Maldives.It said several cable and internet service providers are involved in illegal activities and unauthorised retransmitting, recording, streaming audio-visual clips and full sports event.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered internet service providers to block websites that illegally stream world cup football matches. “There shall be an order of interim injunction restraining the respondents herein or any other person or entity from infringing copyright in FIFA World Cup-2022 in any manner so as to prevent copying, transmission, communication, displaying, releasing, showing, hosting, streaming, uploading, downloading, exhibiting, playing and exhibition of the sporting event,” Justice M Sundar ordered on Friday. The interim injunction was issued for four weeks. The order was passed on an application filed by VIACOM-18 Media Private Limited. It said it had obtained exclusive rights for streaming world cup football matches on television, radio and mobile in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Maldives.It said several cable and internet service providers are involved in illegal activities and unauthorised retransmitting, recording, streaming audio-visual clips and full sports event.