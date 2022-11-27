Home States Tamil Nadu

Karthigai Deepam flag hoisting in Tiruvannamalai on November 27

In view of Karthigai Deepam, Collector B Murugesh ordered the closure of Tasmac outlets and bars in Tiruvannamalai and surrounding areas for six days from December 2 to 7.

Published: 27th November 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Arunachaleswarar temple

Sri Arunachaleswarar temple

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Karthigai Deepam is set to begin with a flag hoisting ceremony at Sri Arunachaleswarar temple, between 5.30 am and 7 am on Sunday. Around 25 lakh devotees, from India and foreign countries, are expected to throng the temple town.

This year, only 2,500 devotees will be allowed to climb the 2,668-feet-tall Annamalaiyar Hill to witness the Maha Deepam, during Karthigai Deepam, said officials. Apart from the Maha Deepam at 6 pm, the festival will see another major event -- Bharani Deepam, the lighting of the lamp at 4 am.  Hymns will be sung eulogising the presiding deities Annamalaiyar and Unnamulaiamman.

Necessary arrangements were made including makeshift parking facilities, operation of special fleets and trains, installation of CCTV cameras, drinking water facilities and toilets, and help centres. Medical mobile units and police teams were also deployed.

The festival will culminate on December 6. Deputy speaker K Pichandi and Collector B Murugesh will take part in the flag hoisting on Sunday.

In view of Karthigai Deepam, Collector B Murugesh ordered the closure of Tasmac outlets and bars in Tiruvannamalai and surrounding areas for six days from December 2 to 7. The following Tasmac outlets will be closed: Outlet no. 9481 near Kamarajar statue, no. 9249 at Vengikkal lake banks, no 9490 in Vengikkal bypass, and no 9476 at Nallavanpalayam. This includes bars operating in the town limits such as Hotel Thirusool, Hotel Nala, Hotel Ashreya, Hotel Arunachala, and the ex-servicemen canteen at Vengikkal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Arunachaleswarar temple Karthigai Deepam
India Matters
Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their 'Right to Life'
Indian Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, his wife and BJP candidate Rivaba jadeja, (L), and his sister & Congress leader Naynaba Jadeja, (R). (File Photo)
Gujarat polls: Battle of Jadejas features cricketer brother, sister bat for different parties
Women attending the coastal protest led by Latin Church at a makeshift tent erected near the gate of Vizhijam port at Mulloor in Thiruvananthapuram (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Police register cases against Latin Catholic archbishop, other senior clergymen in Vizhinjam violence
CII chief Sanjiv Bajaj. (Photo | Sanjiv Bajaj Twitter)
CII urges RBI to moderate pace of interest rates hikes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp