Aadhaar linking must be offered free: Tangedco

“If the existing computer is not adequate or found to be too slow, an additional system must be kept ensuring that Aadhaar linking process is not be affected at any cost.

Published: 30th November 2022 05:50 AM

CHENNAI: Tangedco on Tuesday warned its officials of strict action in case of complaints regarding charging consumers to link their service numbers with Aadhaar in their state-wide special camps.

Officials concerned ought to monitor all the processes at each counter. If any problem is encountered, it may be brought to the knowledge of IT wing and resolved immediately,” Tangedco added. It also said that adequate seating must be made available.

