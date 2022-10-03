Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry electricity dept staff detained for protesting against privatisation plans 

A group of employees gathered at the main entrance of the head office in Uppalam late on Sunday night raising slogans. 

Published: 03rd October 2022 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2022 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Over 300 striking staff of the Puducherry government's electricity department were taken into custody when they held a demonstration at the head office here to oppose the dispensation's move to privatise power distribution. 

A group of employees gathered at the main entrance of the head office in Uppalam late on Sunday night raising slogans. 

Police intervened and initially made appeals to the staff to disperse.

But the staff continued the agitation and police detained all the employees by lodging them in a community hall in the precincts of state-run JIPMER last night.

The Union Territory administration had earlier on Sunday declared as 'illegal' the ongoing strike by electricity department staff.

Home and Electricity Minister A Namassivayam had warned the staff that the government would take stern action if the staff persisted in the strike.

The administration has reasoned that the proposal to privatise power distribution was "to increase efficiency and consumer satisfaction".

Twenty-four staff of the central power grid have been requisitioned to ensure that power supply was not disrupted anywhere in the UT.

The government also requisitioned paramilitary forces and deployed the personnel at various centres, including power installations, to prevent any disruption.

Power supply which was hit on Saturday night across Puducherry region was restored in a phased manner much to the relief of the residents.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who reviewed the situation by holding discussions with officials of the electricity department, had warned the striking staff that the government would not hesitate to invoke provisions of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in the larger interest of the public.

Opposition Congress legislator M Vaithianathan, who held road roko agitation along with residents of his constituency on Saturday, told reporters on Sunday that the staff should not cause hardship to the people with frequent power outages.

"We are against the privatisation of the power sector. But the staff should not hold the people to ransom through disruption in power supply," he said.

The staff have been on strike since September 28 protesting the move to open up power distribution to private discoms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Electricity privatisation
India Matters
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Nothing can be more insulting: Congress on minister's continuation on 1st anniversary of Lakhimpur Kheri violence
As the photos of the Durga Puja pandal went viral on social media, the Kolkata Police told the Mahasabha to change the look of the idol. (Photo | PTI)
Netizens seek action against organisers of Durga Puja that had Asura looking like Gandhi 
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and others during a ceremony to induct the first batch of indigenously developed LCH. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Air Force inducts first indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Unit 'Dhanush'
Police personnel and locals at the site after a fire broke out in a community Durga Puja pandal during the festival celebrations, in Bhadohi. (Photo | PTI)
5 devotees charred to death, 64 sustain burns as Durga Puja pandal catches fire in UP's Bhadohi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp