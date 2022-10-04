Home States Tamil Nadu

CBI court acquits top DRI officer Rajan of all bribery charges

Asserts that prosecution has miserably failed to prove his guilt

Published: 04th October 2022 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2022 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

C Rajan, DRI Additional Director General. (File photo: EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A special court for CBI cases has acquitted former top officer of revenue intelligence C Rajan of all bribery charges levelled against him by the Central Agency for want of substantial evidence and failure to prove that he demanded and accepted a bribe from a private company to defreeze NRI accounts.

The cumulative analysis of the evidence available shows that the “contradictions” that “glare on the face” and go to the very root of this case cannot be ignored and the prosecution has “miserably failed” to prove the guilt of the accused, said CBI special court judge AK Mehbub Ali Khan in an order issued on Friday.

“This court is of the considered opinion that there is absolutely no material to show that there was any demand or acceptance of a bribe by A1 (Rajan) or by A2 (Murugesan) and that the prosecution has failed to prove the guilt of both of them under Sections 120-B IPC r/w Sections 7 and 13(2) r/w 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the judge said.

He pronounced that Rajan and Murugesan, the driver, are not guilty of the offences and are acquitted under Section 248 (1) of the CrPC and the bail bonds executed by them shall stand cancelled. Rajan, while serving as additional director general of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the Chennai zone, was arrested by the CBI along with his driver M Murugesan on March 6, 2012, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh and an Apple iPad and accepting Rs 2 lakh and the iPad as an advance payment. Subsequently, they were remanded to judicial custody.

The CBI had charged them with accepting the bribe to defreeze the NRI accounts of Super King Myatzin, an NRI businessman, whose accounts were frozen after DRI officials raided his firm Hansum India Electronics for under-declaration of the value of goods.

During the trial, Rajan, a media-friendly officer, contended that he was framed by the CBI under influence of certain corporate firms since he had unearthed a huge amount of duty evasion by the corporate firms.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI cour C Rajan bribery charges
India Matters
Police personnel shift body of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant K. Lohia to a hospital, in Jammu district. (Photo |PTI)
Domestic help arrested for murder of J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.. (Photo | PTI)
Kharge for debate on jobs, inflation; wants team work 
Students appearing for JEE examination. (Photo|Express)
Delhi court sends Russian national to CBI custody in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
CBI searches 105 locations under operation targeting cyber criminals in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp