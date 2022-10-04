Home States Tamil Nadu

Injured leopard being treated at Theppakkadu in Tamil Nadu

D Venkatesh, Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, said the animal would be taken care of in the cage until it recovers fully. It will then be released inside the forest.

The leopard suffered injury on its stomach after it was caught in a snare at a garden in Gudalur on October 1

COIMBATORE: Two veterinary assistant surgeons K Sridhar of Vandalur Zoo and K Rajesh Kumar of Theppakkadu are treating an injured leopard inside a cage at Theppakkadu.

Sridhar reached Theppakkadu in an X-ray-machine-equipped ambulance from Chennai. According to sources, the animal suffered an injury on its stomach after it was caught in a snare at a garden in Athisaal near Cherambadi in Gudalur at 6 pm on October 1. 

Following an alert, a team led by Nilgiris DFO visited the spot and carried out an investigation. Subsequently, Rajesh Kumar tranquilised the animal and shifted it to a cage. The animal was found dehydrated and was administered IV fluids. Also, medicine was applied to the wound.

D Venkatesh, Field Director of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, said the animal would be taken care of in the cage until it recovers fully. It will then be released inside the forest. “We arrested the grove owner Mathews under wildlife Protection Act 1972 and he has been remanded,” he added.

