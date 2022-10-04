Tangedco to gain as firms get nod to fix transformers on-site in Tamil Nadu

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major move to reduce expenditure, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has allowed private entities to repair and recondition distribution transformers on its premises. For this, the power utility will get paid by the private party concerned.

Tangedco chairman and managing director Rajesh Lakhani have approved the move. A senior official told TNIE that Tangedco has over 3.25 lakh transformers across the State connecting LT and HT power lines.

“Normally, transformers that require major repairs are taken to the private companies’ plants under a short-term agreement. For this, we (Tangedco) have to incur transportation and labour charges, among other costs. To reduce these massive expenses, the company concerned can now visit Tangedco’s special maintenance lab and utilise the equipment there, based on the contracts and requirements,” the official added.

A bill will be provided after deducting the charges for using Tangedco’s equipment and current consumption costs, among other things, the official said. Another official pointed out that all chief engineers and superintending engineers have been instructed to adopt this procedure to repair transformers.

BMS (electricity engineers’ wing) State general secretary E Nadarajan told TNIE this is a major move by the State-owned power utility. Tangedco has incurred a huge loss of 1.58 lakh crore, and such changes are needed to tackle the losses, he added. “At the same time, maintaining transparency in offering short-term tenders is imperative” he said.

