Tamil Nadu: Short shelf life of green firecrackers dampening their sale?

Harini M By

Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Another Deepawali season is upon us, but the heaps of crackers left unsold in the past two pandemic years have put a dampener on the livelihoods in Sivakasi, which contributes to over 90 per cent of the country's firecracker production.

Previously, firecrackers that go unsold could be put for sale the next year or even much later as the crackers made using barium nitrate lasted for as long as 10 years. However, this was all before the Supreme Court in 2018 banned the use of barium nitrate in the production of firecrackers. Industry insiders now lament that eco-friendly crackers expire in just a couple of months as they absorb a lot of moisture content.

According to Sadhana Rayalu, Chief Scientist and Head, EMD Division, CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute, Nagpur, the organisation have developed cracker production formulations that adhere to the newly stipulated norms. However, the manufacturers in the Virudhunagar industry are concerned about the effectiveness and shelf life of green crackers.

"The allegations raised against the use of barium nitrate are faulty and the ban decision should be urgently re-examined. Moreover, the joint crackers have also been banned now, altogether resulting in the closure of around 80 per cent cracker production units here," Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers Association (SIFMA) President A Asaithambi said. There are about 1,070 firecracker manufacturing units in Virudhunagar district and over six lakh people are employed in the sector.

The contention for banning joint crackers was that it led to excess debris and noise pollution. The widespread manufacturing of 'saravedi', a type of firecracker that was in demand throughout the year, also came to a halt following the barium nitrate ban.

When asked how harmful the fireworks comprising barium nitrate actually were, and will the incorporation of permitted additives in crackers will benefit the manufacturers, Sadhana reserved her comments. "The matter is still sub judice," she said.

Meanwhile, the price of crackers has shot through the roof. "A 40 per cent -50 per cent price hike is witnessed for all the fireworks. One of the cracker models that cost around Rs 2,500 earlier is now priced as high as Rs 8,000," said G Kumaran from Sivakasi Pyro park, a wholesale and retail store in Sivakasi.

Naturally, with such a steep price hike, the demand for the products plummets. S Prithvi Rajan from Mahalakshmi Traders said crackers worth less than Rs 10 lakh were sold from his unit this year.

"I have been in this business for the last 28 years, and this year has been the worst businesswise. Earlier, the average annual sale figure was around Rs 60 lakh. People come to our stall and leave disappointed upon learning that the sale of joint crackers, including '1,000 walas', has been banned," he added.

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore said he had been raising the issue in Parliament repeatedly, but the government has not initiated any substantial assistance measure so far.

"The Union government has not been giving the firecracker industry in our district the importance it deserves. It is employment, revenue and export-oriented industry. But, the Centre considers it as an industry marred with pollution and labour exploitation issues," he added.

When asked about the impact of the crisis on the district's economy, Collector J Meghanath Reddy said the district administration had not come across any major event of job loss or revenue loss within the firecracker industry. "Yes, there have been minor disruptions. However, nothing major has been brought to our attention," he added.

Extensive scope for exports

G Abiruben, Managing Director of Ayyan Fireworks, said there is a huge potential for firecracker export, and that they have been receiving orders from Russia and even European countries.

"The roadblock is the logistics as we are unable to ship the consignment out of Colombo. The authorities in Colombo have blacklisted fireworks, whereas they continue to permit the transhipment of even explosives," he said.

If our governments take proactive steps to remove the hassles at harbours, the firecrackers from India will be successfully traded in several countries, said Federation of Tamil Nadu Fireworks Traders Association State President V Raja Chandra Sekaran.

"We have already taken this issue to the notice of the Union and State governments. Inquiries are made for our products from across the world. If the export avenues are explored more, it would breathe much-needed new life to the cracker units in Sivakasi," he added.

