Fixing bad roads in phases: Coimbatore Corporation

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Residents and activists allege that the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation(CCMC) is giving preference to particular areas in repairing damaged roads. CCMC officials refuse the charge.

Due to projects like 24x7 drinking water supply, Underground drainag, gas pipeline installation, majority of the roads were dug up but are yet to be re-laid. People allege that CCMC is repairing roads selectively.

Udhayakumar, a resident of Swathi Garden said, “The Ramachandra Road in RS Puram that was dug for installing water pipelines was immediately repaired and a new asphalt road was laid in just one week. But in Swathi Garden, the road was dug several years ago for the same works, has been left unattended.”

S Vivin Saravan, a social activist told TNIE, “The Thiyagi Kumaran Road is a vital link for many motorists. The narrow road was dug for water pipeline works by the officials and has been left unattended for months. Meanwhile, several roads that were dug for a similar purpose in the RS Puram area have been fully restored within a short span of time. The civic body must carry out road repair works without any discrimination as both RS Puram and Thiyagi Kumaran Road residents are taxpayers.”

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said the civic body doesn’t show preference in fixing the damaged roads and would repair all the roads in a phased manner. “As far as the 24x7 drinking water supply project is concerned, the Suez Projects Pvt Ltd has to fix the damaged portions of the road where it has installed pipelines.

The civic body is responsible for fixing the road where the TWAD has been carrying out the project in the added areas under the AMRUT scheme,” said Prathap, adding, “In some areas, we cannot carry out patchwork as the road has been completely dilapidated and needs to be fully relaid. In such areas, we need to prepare a separate proposal for new paving new roads. We shall identify those roads and will fix them all soon in a phased manner.”

