Vehicles coming to TN can now pay permit fees, road tax online

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: To eliminate corruption at check posts on inter-state borders, the transport department recently introduced an online system for paying road taxes and temporary permit fees for vehicles from other states.

So far, vehicles from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Kerala paid temporary permit fees and road tax at counters of check posts manned by transport department staff. The State has 20 check posts on the borders of neighbouring States and one at Poonamallee to monitor the movement of incoming vehicles from Bengaluru and Chittoor via various diversion routes. The State gets the highest tax revenue from Hosur (Krishnagiri), KG Chavadi (Coimbatore) and Pethikuppam (Tiruvallur) check posts.

Official sources said the pilot project for receiving road tax and temporary permit fees from other State vehicles online (vahan portal) was introduced at two RTO check posts at KG Chavadi and Pethikuppam 45 days ago. “Now it has been extended to all the 21 check posts. The vehicles can show the payment receipt at the check posts where the infrastructure has been provided to verify the receipt,” said a senior officer from the transport department. Online payment facility has been introduced for all vehicles, including omnibuses, tourist taxis, maxi cabs and commercial vehicles from other states.

“Vehicle’s fitness certificate, pollution control certificate and green tax payment information have been integrated with the vahan portal. Hence, vehicles that fulfil the requirements online need not halt at RTO check posts,” explained the official.

In the last few years, several lakhs of rupees have been seized by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) from RTO check posts at Pethikuppam (Gummidipundi), Hosur, Serkadu (Ranipet) and KG Chavadi (Coimbatore). At least 10 officials in the rank of RTO and vehicle inspectors and others are facing DVAC cases. The RTO check posts have been known for “institutionalising” corruption mainly because of rampant violations such as overloading of commercial vehicles and inadequate transport documents for inter-state vehicles. Industry sources said close to 90% of lorries from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh carry 5% to 20% more load than what is permitted.

“Transport-related documents such as permits, driving licence, insurance, green tax and pollution certificate may also expire or go missing for various reasons. In the past, these documents were verified manually. Hence, bribery proliferated,” explained a source.

